BRATISLAVA Oct 13 Slovakia's parliament voted on Thursday to hold an early election in March next year, meeting an opposition demand and opening the path for ratification of a plan to bolster the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund.

The centre-right cabinet fell on Tuesday after losing a confidence motion connected with ratification of the plan to give the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) more powers to fight the financial crisis.

The opposition has pledged to provide votes for the EFSF in a repeated vote, likely later on Thursday, once the early election plan is approved. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka)