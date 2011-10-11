BRATISLAVA Oct 11 Slovakia is likely to approve a plan this week to strengthen the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund despite opposition from a junior coalition party that is abstaining from a vote on Tuesday, which may trigger the government's collapse.

The government has tied the EFSF vote to a confidence motion and is expected to fall as it does not now have a majority. The main opposition party has said it is ready to support the plan if the centre-right government quits.

"There is an assumption that the EFSF, one way or the other, will be approved by the end of the week," Finance Minister Ivan Miklos, who supports the measure, told parliament before the vote. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Martin Santa)