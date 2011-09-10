* Junior government party against EFSF

BRATISLAVA, Sept 10 Senior coalition policymakers warned Slovakia's Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party on Saturday to end its opposition to approval of the euro zone bailout fund or risk the government's fall after only one year in office.

SaS, led by parliamentary speaker Richard Sulik, is not willing to join its three coalition partners and support strengthening of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), as agreed by euro zone leaders in July.

National parliaments must approve the changes.

Standard & Poor's raised the outlook on Slovakia's A+ rating to positive in August, adding an upgrade of the euro zone country was on the cards if it delivered on public deficit cuts and stabilised debt.

"SaS has to change its stance if it wants continuation of this coalition," Slovak leading daily SME quoted Pavol Hrusovsky, head of the Christian Democrats (KDH) parliament faction, as saying.

Leaders of the centre-right ruling coalition will meet to debate the stalemate on Monday.

Bela Bugar, head of the mostly ethnic-Hungarian Most-Hid party, proposed making the parliamentary vote on the EFSF a vote of confidence in the government.

"Everyone has to decide if they want the government to fall or not," SME cited Bugar as saying.

Without SaS backing, Prime Minister Iveta Radicova will have to seek support from the opposition SMER party, led by ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico, her biggest critic. SMER has a pro-euro stance, but said it saw no reason to help the coalition if it fails to secure a majority in parliament.

