By Martin Santa and Petra Kovacova

BRATISLAVA, Oct 5Slovak opposition leader Robert Fico expects the ruling coalition to overcome an internal row and ratify changes to the euro zone's rescue fund on Oct. 11, he said on Wednesday, but kept open the possibility of using the vote to bring down the government.

The refusal by a junior government party to boost the European Financial Stability Facility has pushed the country of 5.4 million into the international spotlight and complicated the currency bloc's efforts to contain the Greek debt crisis.

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova is battling to convince the liberal governing Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) to back a July agreement by euro zone finance ministers that will increase the EFSF to 440 billion euros ($585 billion) and boost its rescue powers. The rift has brought her coalition close to a breakdown.

In talks on Tuesday, she failed to sway SaS chief Richard Sulik, who says the euro's second poorest member should not have to pay for overspending in the currency bloc's richer states.

While Slovakia is struggling over the July agreements, European leaders have already moved beyond that stage as the crisis intensifies and are scrambling to prevent a potential Greek default from engulfing euro states like Italy or Spain.

The slow pace of movement has rattled markets and prompted capitals from Washington to Beijing to urge European leaders to act faster to forestall a new global economic crisis.

Former prime minister Fico, head of the leftist party Smer, said he would withhold his support for the measure when it comes to a vote on Oct. 11.

He has long said he supports expanding the EFSF but will not vote on it if the four ruling parties cannot agree among themselves, opening the possibility that he would approve the plan if the government collapses over the issue.

"Smer will not approve the EFSF on Oct. 11," Fico told a news conference. "What will happen if the EFSF isn't approved? I think that this situation won't happen. I think that the (governing parties) will approve the EFSF, that they will find some kind of solution."

"If they do not approve the EFSF, which I don't see as very probable, it has to go to a second round of voting. I don't think a second round will be necessary."

Smer party officials said Fico had based his evaluation on intelligence they had gathered from their sources.

His party has said it would support EFSF in a repeated vote -- but it has set a government reconstruction or an early election as the price for his support.

Coalition rebel Sulik said talks were under way with Radicova on a solution to allow Slovakia to approve the expanded EFSF but saw no possibility of an agreement right now.

"If a solution was found in which Slovakia did not block other euro zone states and on the other side did not pay a cent ... we would be prepared to discuss it," Sulik told a news conference in Bratislava.

"On the other hand, I have to say... I don't see such a solution on the horizon at the moment."

LAST TO VOTE

Slovakia is one of only three countries remaining in the 17 member currency bloc to approve the July agreement. Malta is expected to ratify it later on Wednesday and in the Netherlands, an opposition party looks set to back the minority government in a parliamentary vote on Thursday. Without universal approval, the EFSF's expanded powers cannot go live.

Following an admission by Athens that it would miss targets set out in the July agreements, euro zone policymakers are already debating ways to beef up the safety net much further.

Yet approval of the EFSF deal is key to preparing for a potential Greek default and any delay raises the risk that supporting infrastructure will not be in place in time.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel weighed in on Wednesday, calling for all countries to ratify the plan. European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso singled out Slovakia.

"I would like to use this opportunity to urge Slovakia also to give support to our decisions," he said in Brussels.

Sulik, a co-author of a 19 percent flat tax introduced in 2004, controls 21 of the coalition's 77 deputies with his SaS party, so his votes are vital in the 150-seat house.

Analysts are split as to whether he will refuse to compromise, which could trigger a government collapse and send his party into political oblivion -- especially given that Smer could agree with other ruling parties to push the EFSF through.

But his resistance to aiding the Greeks helped SaS support edge up to about 8 percent in an opinion poll last month.

Under the July agreement by euro zone leaders, Slovakia would have to increase its share of guarantees under the EFSF to 7.727 billion euros, from 4.371 billion now.

The deal would also allow the EFSF to prop up banks, give loans to countries and buy state bonds on the market -- steps seen as vital to ensuring a Greek default does not engulf major euro states like Italy or Spain.

Sharing a border with Ukraine, the country of 5.4 million people has spent a decade transforming its once centrally-planned economy by selling state companies, cutting entitlements and boosting budget revenues with the flat tax.

But salaries average about 780 euros a month, just a touch over Greece's minimum salary of 750 euros, and purchasing power comes in at just three quarters of the European Union average.

"Slovakia is much worse off than Greece. People have much lower pensions and salaries. Should we lend this money so Greeks can keep the living standards they're used to?" said 30-year-old fashion photographer Andrea Zvadova. ($1 = 0.751 Euros) (Writing by Michael Winfrey and Jan Lopatka; editing by Ron Askew/Ruth Pitchford)