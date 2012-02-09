BRATISLAVA Feb 9 Greece must accept a cut in public and private wages to avoid a messy default and finally deliver on promises, as pledges made to international lenders were no longer enough to get secure necessary funding, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Thursday.

Greek leaders failed early on Thursday to agree on reforms and austerity measures, the price of a bailout to avoid a messy default, forcing Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos to go to the country's financial backers with an incomplete deal.

Miklos, due to meet with euro zone counterparts later on Thursday, said he prefers bigger private sector participation in the planned second Greek package if needed, rather than involvement of the European Central Bank.

He said he would not accept public participation in the second bailout to breach agreed 130 billion euros. (Reporting by Martin Santa. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)