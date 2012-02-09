* Greek pledges, promises no longer enough, concrete steps
* Miklos says it is up to Greece to decide its fate
BRATISLAVA, Feb 9 Greece must accept a cut
in public and private wages to avoid a messy default and deliver
on promises because pledges made to international lenders are no
longer enough to secure necessary funding, Slovak Finance
Minister Ivan Miklos said on Thursday.
Miklos, due to meet with euro zone counterparts later in the
day, said he prefers bigger private sector participation in the
planned second Greek package if needed, rather than involvement
of the European Central Bank (ECB).
"I prefer private sector, but these are things we can talk
about, because this is, I would say, an indirect financing of
these debts," Miklos said when asked on ECB's possible
participation in Greek bond swaps.
Greek leaders failed early on Thursday to agree on reforms
and austerity measures, the price of a second bailout to avoid a
messy default, forcing Greek Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos to go to the country's financial backers with an
incomplete deal.
Slovakia, advocating tight fiscal rules with sanctions for
sinners, rejected to participate in the first Greek bailout, but
joined the second package under conditionality of private sector
involvement.
Miklos also said he would not accept public participation in
the second bailout to breach agreed 130 billion euros.
"It is crucial for us that the programme will meet two
fundamental parameters, that public sector participation will
not increase and consolidation measures, public finances and
structural reforms will secure a sustainable debt," Miklos said.
The European Union and the International Monetary Fund are
increasingly frustrated by a lack of agreement on the measures
they demand in return for bailout and time is running out for
Athens before a major March 20 bond redemption.
"Promises are no longer enough. We expect concrete steps
confirmed in form of law approved by the parliament," Miklos
said.
"Now it is up to Greece and Greek representatives to decide
if they can meet these (EU bailout) demands and conditions, not
by declarations but through concrete steps or if they decide
otherwise with all related risks and consequences," he added.
(Reporting by Martin Santa. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)