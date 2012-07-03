BERLIN, July 3 Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico
said on Tuesday his country was not ready to provide financial
assistance to other euro zone countries if they did not commit
to reforms.
"The (Slovak) public's patience is wearing thin," Fico told
a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel,
adding that an economic collapse in Greece would trigger a
recession in his own country.
Merkel, asked about Finland's rejection of the idea of
buying bonds on the secondary market, said:"We must respect
decisions made by sovereign states."
Merkel added that while there could be a debate about the
efficiency of aid, there was no need to make decisions at the
moment.
The Finnish government said on Monday it and its Dutch
allies would block the euro zone's permanent bailout fund from
buying bonds in secondary markets, as agreed by European leaders
last week.
(Reporting By Madeline Chambers)