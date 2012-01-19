BRATISLAVA Jan 19 Last week's euro zone-wide downgrade by Standard & Poor's is another reason to quickly activate the bloc's permanent bailout mechanism (ESM), which is currently expected to be ready in mid-July, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Thursday.

Miklos said the S&P move, which stripped France and Austria of their top-notch ratings, should not harm the lending capacity of the temporary European Financial Stability Facility aid mechanism for ongoing programmes.

He added it would be ideal if the combined lending capacity of the new European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the EFSF not exceed 500 billion euros ($640.8 billion) as currently designed. ($1 = 0.7802 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)