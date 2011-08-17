BRIEF-China's Jan yuan-denominated exports rise 15.9 pct, imports up 25.2 pct
Feb 10 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 15.9 percent in January from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.
BRATISLAVA Aug 17 The Slovak government approved a plan on Wednesday for the creation of a permanent bailout fund for Europe, called the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
The ESM should start operating in mid-2013.
The Slovak government faces an uphill battle to push the plan through parliament because one of the ruling coalition parties opposes it.
(Reporting by Petra Kovacova, writing by Jan Lopatka)
Feb 10 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 15.9 percent in January from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.
SYDNEY, Feb 10 Pacific Management Investment Co (Pimco), one of the world's largest bond funds, believes corn prices will outperform soybeans and is cautious about aluminium markets.
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 2.5 percent on Friday morning, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.