* FinMin calls for swift implementation of July 21 agreements

* FinMin says Dec vote on EFSF would be counterproductive

* Slovak 'no' could put entire project at risk (Adds quotes, background, details)

BRATISLAVA, Sept 5 Slovakia's Finance Ministry urged lawmakers on Monday not to wait until December to vote on euro zone reforms that are critical to bolster aid for the bloc's most vulnerable debtor states.

The head of a junior government party said on Sunday that the Slovak parliament would vote on boosting the powers of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) in December at the earliest, prolonging uncertainty over when the rescue fund's new powers could take effect.

"In order to cope with the current market turmoil and to avert the threat of slipping into another recession, the July 21 summit agenda should be implemented swiftly," the ministry said in a statement.

"Having the vote in December, as was the plan a couple of months ago, would be counterproductive in the current circumstances," it added.

The euro zone's struggle to contain its spiralling debt crisis pushed the shared currency broadly weaker towards a one-month low versus the dollar on Monday, weighed down by worries about Greek and Italian public finances and a regional election rout for Germany's ruling party.

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, speaking in Helsinki after a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen, said he hoped the reform measures could be implemented by the end of September or early October.

European leaders agreed on July 21 to allow the 440 billion euro ($625 billion) EFSF to give precautionary loans to countries under attack in the markets and to buy sovereign bonds, in exceptional circumstances, to prop up struggling states.

Many countries, however, face hurdles in convincing sceptical parliamentarians at home to back the pledge.

Slovakia has decided to vote after all other euro zone member states, and has not given a firm date for the vote.

The junior coalition party, Freedom and Solidarity, has been adamantly against the new powers for the EFSF. A "no" vote in Slovakia could threaten the entire EFSF deal.

Finance Minister Ivan Miklos, a fiscal hawk, said reforms, strict fiscal and debt rules as well as sound public finances were inevitable for the euro area to heal, as liquidity boosts alone are no cure to the bloc's fundamental problems.

"Times like these underscore the importance of fiscal discipline and prudence - virtues that Slovakia is exercising despite having a safe level of debt to the gross domestic product (GDP)," the ministry said.

Slovakia's overall debt burden -- at around 44 percent of GDP -- is lower than most of its euro zone peers, and the ministry expected it to peak in 2012 and 2013 at 44.8 percent.

Standard & Poor's raised the outlook on Slovakia's A+ credit rating to positive on Wednesday, saying it may upgrade the country if it delivers on promised public deficit cuts, stabilises debt levels and presses ahead with other planned reforms. ($1 = 0.704 Euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa; Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando in Helsinki; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)