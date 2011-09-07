* Backs July agreements to boost EFSF firepower
BRATISLAVA, Sept 7 The Slovak government
approved a plan on Wednesday to strengthen the euro zone's joint
bailout fund, but it will face an uphill battle in parliament,
whose consent is required to conclude the ratification process.
Euro zone leaders agreed in July to allow the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to give precautionary loans
to countries under attack in financial markets and, in some
cases, to buy sovereign bonds.
The Slovaks have resisted paying out under previous deals on
aid and its finance ministry urged lawmakers on Monday not to
wait until December to vote on the EFSF, as suggested by the
head of a junior governing party, to avoid prolonging
uncertainty over when the rescue fund's new powers take effect.
The euro area faces renewed market pressure as its
most-indebted members scramble to convince investors and the
rest of Europe of their commitment to tackle their debt problems
and the bloc's key paymaster Germany fights increasing
opposition to more aid.
Activation of new firepower for the EFSF is seen crucial in
a battle to end two years of turmoil over government debt, but
for that to happen national parliaments need to approve the
changes - a major hurdle in member states where aid to euro zone
stragglers is very unpopular.
Slovakia, the bloc's second poorest member wants to wait
until all other countries have voted on the measures, in part
because the centre-right government lacks a parliament majority
for the plan. One junior coalition partner has declared it would
vote against it on the grounds that it would not sign up for
paying huge debts for others in the future.
The Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, led by parliamentary
speaker Richard Sulik, is adamantly against all European bailout
funds and says default is the only reasonable solution for
Greece.
The parliament is expected to start debate on all
EFSF-related bills in the coming days, and Prime Minister Iveta
Radicova will need to try to bring Sulik's SaS on board or seek
support from the opposition party SMER, her fiercest critic.
