* FinMin: Slovakia should vote on EFSF expansion by Oct 11

* Ups pressure on anti-expansion coalition partner SaS

* SaS chief repeats will vote against proposal

* Opposition wants new cabinet if coalition short of majority on EFSF (Adds quotes, background)

By Petra Kovacova

BRATISLAVA, Sept 19 The Slovak government should tie an upcoming vote on expanding the powers of the euro zone's rescue fund EFSF to a vote of confidence in the centre-right cabinet, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Monday.

The proposal raises pressure on junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), which has been refusing to support the plan to beef up the rescue vehicle on the grounds that it would be too costly for the Slovaks, who are poorer than the Greeks at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis.

The standoff poses a threat to the entire euro zone because the move to extend the fund's powers must be ratified by all member states.

"It is my opinion that voting on the EFSF should be connected with a vote of confidence in the cabinet," Miklos, a member of the main ruling Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU), told a seminar.

Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova has so far opposed a vote of confidence linked to the EFSF issue, while other senior coalition policymakers see it as a necessary move.

Euro zone leaders have been pushing member states to ratify the EFSF plan swiftly, saying it is crucial for efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and regain market confidence.

The Slovak rift comes as international lenders step up pressure on Greece to shrink its public sector and improve tax collection to avoid a default within weeks.

Miklos said the country's parliament should vote on the EFSF proposal by Oct. 11, when the next session of parliament starts.

"I gave a pledge that the latest (we approve it) will be Oct 11," Miklos said.

However, SaS leader Richard Sulik repeated at the seminar on Monday that his party would vote against the proposal because it was against the centre-right SDKU's stance.

Sulik had earlier said Slovakia may vote on the EFSF as late as December, but he said on Monday that delays were not necessary.

"Let's bite into the apple. Let's put our cards on the table and see what happens," he said.

Ratification of the EFSF expansion faces hurdles and political risks in bigger euro zone states like Germany and Austria, too, where the voting process could drag on until next month.

A series of July agreements would give the EFSF powers to give precautionary credit lines to governments, and in exceptional cases intervene on secondary bond markets, all steps towards easing the escalating debt crisis.

The EU's economic and monetary affairs commissioner, Olli Rehn, said on Friday he hoped member states would be able to approve the agreements by mid-October.

Slovakia has already said it would vote last among the 17 euro zone states in order to win time for debate.

The main opposition party has said there should be a change of government if the coalition does not get a majority for the EFSF plan.

The opposition backs the EFSF plan but has said it would not lend its support if the government is not in agreement on the issue.

Slovak media have speculated that the leftist Smer party could form a new cabinet with some of the current coalition parties if Radicova's administration collapses.

The Slovaks refused to join the first Greek bailout last year, calling its richer euro zone peer profligate. They have also been seeking tough conditions in return for taking part in the planned second bailout for Athens. (Writing by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Jan Lopatka)