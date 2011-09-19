* FinMin: Slovakia should vote on EFSF expansion by Oct 11
* Ups pressure on anti-expansion coalition partner SaS
* SaS chief repeats will vote against proposal
* Opposition wants new cabinet if coalition short of
majority on EFSF
(Adds quotes, background)
By Petra Kovacova
BRATISLAVA, Sept 19 The Slovak government should
tie an upcoming vote on expanding the powers of the euro zone's
rescue fund EFSF to a vote of confidence in the centre-right
cabinet, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Monday.
The proposal raises pressure on junior coalition party
Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), which has been refusing to support
the plan to beef up the rescue vehicle on the grounds that it
would be too costly for the Slovaks, who are poorer than the
Greeks at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis.
The standoff poses a threat to the entire euro zone because
the move to extend the fund's powers must be ratified by all
member states.
"It is my opinion that voting on the EFSF should be
connected with a vote of confidence in the cabinet," Miklos, a
member of the main ruling Slovak Democratic and Christian Union
(SDKU), told a seminar.
Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova has so far opposed a
vote of confidence linked to the EFSF issue, while other senior
coalition policymakers see it as a necessary move.
Euro zone leaders have been pushing member states to ratify
the EFSF plan swiftly, saying it is crucial for efforts to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis and regain market confidence.
The Slovak rift comes as international lenders step up
pressure on Greece to shrink its public sector and improve tax
collection to avoid a default within weeks.
Miklos said the country's parliament should vote on the EFSF
proposal by Oct. 11, when the next session of parliament starts.
"I gave a pledge that the latest (we approve it) will be Oct
11," Miklos said.
However, SaS leader Richard Sulik repeated at the seminar on
Monday that his party would vote against the proposal because it
was against the centre-right SDKU's stance.
Sulik had earlier said Slovakia may vote on the EFSF as late
as December, but he said on Monday that delays were not
necessary.
"Let's bite into the apple. Let's put our cards on the table
and see what happens," he said.
Ratification of the EFSF expansion faces hurdles and
political risks in bigger euro zone states like Germany and
Austria, too, where the voting process could drag on until next
month.
A series of July agreements would give the EFSF powers to
give precautionary credit lines to governments, and in
exceptional cases intervene on secondary bond markets, all steps
towards easing the escalating debt crisis.
The EU's economic and monetary affairs commissioner, Olli
Rehn, said on Friday he hoped member states would be able to
approve the agreements by mid-October.
Slovakia has already said it would vote last among the 17
euro zone states in order to win time for debate.
The main opposition party has said there should be a change
of government if the coalition does not get a majority for the
EFSF plan.
The opposition backs the EFSF plan but has said it would not
lend its support if the government is not in agreement on the
issue.
Slovak media have speculated that the leftist Smer party
could form a new cabinet with some of the current coalition
parties if Radicova's administration collapses.
The Slovaks refused to join the first Greek bailout last
year, calling its richer euro zone peer profligate. They have
also been seeking tough conditions in return for taking part in
the planned second bailout for Athens.
(Writing by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Jan Lopatka)