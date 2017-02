PRAGUE, Sept 20 Slovakia's junior government party reiterated on Tuesday it would not support a plan to expand the mandate of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund in a parliamentary vote expected next month.

Chief Richard Sulik of the liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party told a news conference the ratification should not be tied to a vote of confidence, which had been suggested by Finance Minister Ivan Miklos of the senior government party, the Slovak Christian and Democratic Union. (Reporting by Petra Kovacova, writing by Jan Lopatka)