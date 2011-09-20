BRATISLAVA, Sept 20 Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova told her coalition partners last week that she would tie ratification of a plan to beef up the euro zone's rescue fund with a vote of confidence, her finance minister said on Tuesday.

The need to ratify the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) has fractured Slovakia's ruling coalition because a junior coalition partner, the liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) refuses to back the plan to give the EFSF more powers.

Finance Minister Ivan Miklos told a news conference that in closed-door coalition talks early last week, partners offered the SaS a compromise under which any further funding for euro zone bailouts would be subject to unanimous agreement in the coalition, but the SaS did not accept that.

"After the rejection of the proposal, Iveta Radicova said that she would tie the EFSF vote with a vote of confidence," Miklos said.

Tying the vote with a vote of confidence would put extra pressure on the junior coalition partner to back off its opposition or risk the fall of the centre-right four-party coalition. (Reporting by Petra Kovacova, writing by Jan Lopatka)