* Says Radicova pledged confidence vote last week

* Radicova has spoken against confidence vote in public

* Coalition strained, opposition wants new govt (Adds details)

BRATISLAVA, Sept 20 Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova has told her coalition partners that she will tie ratification of a plan to boost the euro zone's rescue fund to a vote of confidence in the government, her finance minister said on Tuesday.

Euro zone leaders have been pushing member states to ratify the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) plan swiftly, saying it is crucial for efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and regain market confidence.

But the issue has fractured Slovakia's government because a junior coalition partner, the liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, has refused to back the plan to give the EFSF more powers.

Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said that in closed-door talks early last week, coalition partners had offered the SaS a compromise. However, SaS had rejected the deal, under which any further funding for euro zone bailouts would be subject to unanimous agreement of the coalition.

"After the rejection of the proposal, Iveta Radicova said that she would tie the EFSF vote with a vote of confidence," Miklos told a news conference.

Radicova had told media after the coalition meeting last week that she saw no reason to tie a confidence vote with a single matter such as the EFSF.

Without SaS, the government does not have a majority in parliament to back the measure, aimed at allowing the EFSF to provide credit lines to countries in trouble and in some cases buy government bonds, which needs approval in all euro zone countries.

Tying the vote with a vote of confidence would put extra pressure on the SaS to back off its opposition or risk the fall of the four-party centre-right coalition.

Miklos, a member of Radicova's centre-right Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU), has spoken in favour of holding a confidence vote before. However, this was the first time he said the idea was backed by the prime minister as well as the two remaining coalition partners.

Radicova was on a visit to the United States on Tuesday. Her spokesman told Reuters it was crucial for her to keep the coalition majority to pursue the cabinet's agenda but made no further comment.

Ratification of the EFSF expansion faces hurdles and political risks in bigger euro zone states such as Germany, where the voting process could drag on until next month.

Slovakia's main opposition party, the leftist Smer, has said there should be a change of government if the cabinet cannot find an agreement on the EFSF issue.

Smer wasn't to expand the EFSF but has refused to vote with the government if it is not united on the issue.

Slovak media have speculated that the row may lead to the cabinet falling and its replacement by a coalition including some of the current government parties and Smer.

SaS chief Richard Sulik reiterated earlier on Tuesday his stance against EFSF. He said the issue should not be linked with a confidence vote. (Reporting by Petra Kovacova; writing by Jan Lopatka; editing by David Stamp)