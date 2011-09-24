BRATISLAVA, Sept 24 A Slovak junior government party reiterated opposition to expanding the mandate of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund on Saturday, and declined to say whether it would support the government if it tied the vote to a confidence motion.

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova has told coalition partners that she will tie ratification of a plan to boost the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) with a vote on the four-party government, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said this week.

Euro zone leaders have pushed member states to ratify the plan swiftly in order to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and regain market trust. It still faces a rough ride through other parliaments, including Germany's.

The debate in Slovakia, the second poorest euro zone state, has fractured the government due to the liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party's refusal to back the plan.

"We will wait if it is really tied to a confidence vote," SaS party chief Richard Sulik said in a discussion on Slovak Radio when asked whether SaS would support the government in the case of a confidence motion on the issue.

"SaS will not vote for boosting the EFSF because there does not exist any reason for that."

Analysts have said the struggle to find a compromise could lead to the breakup of the centre-right government. But this could eventually help ratification of the plan.

Euro zone leaders agreed in July to allow the EFSF to give precautionary loans to countries under attack in financial markets and, in some cases, to buy sovereign bonds.

The government approved the EFSF plan on Sept. 7 but needs Sulik's party to support it in parliament.

Radicova, who returns from a visit to the United States later in the weekend, has said publicly that was no reason to tie the EFSF vote with a confidence motion.

"I will not comment at the moment on the question of a confidence motion and fall of the government. It is just speculation, we will wait how the situation develops," Sulik said on Saturday.

The main Slovak opposition party, the leftist Smer led by former prime minister Robert Fico, is in favour of boosting the EFSF but will not pass it if the government cannot agree on it.