(Repeats without changes)
By Michael Winfrey and Petra Kovacova
POPRAD, Slovakia, Oct. 9 The Volkswagen, Peugeot
and Kia car plants along the main highway illustrate Slovakia's
transformation from ex-communist backwater to euro zone success,
the world's top auto maker per capita. They also explain its
dilemma over Greece.
No strangers to privations and harsh economic reform,
Slovaks are divided over whether their government should agree
to increasing the powers of the fund set up to help Greece and
other euro zone countries that have lived beyond their means.
So laborious is EU decision-making, that one dissenting
voice among the 17 countries that use the euro could wreck the
latest plan. It's a debate the rest of the world is following
with concern.
Should Slovakia, the single currency's second poorest
member, pay for countries like Greece, which borrowed too much,
fudged data and spurned the thorough economic reforms that
Slovaks endured to join the euro in 2009?
"The Greeks have big pensions and retire early. I'll have to
work until I'm 65 to help pay off the loans that our government
will have to take out to pay for Greece's mistakes," said Dana
Antasova, a 31-year-old economist on maternity leave in the
north Slovak city Poprad.
"I'm really mad. They stole everything, and now they want
money from us?"
The reason for resentment is clear. Salaries in the country
of 5.4 million average only 780 euros a month -- just a tad over
a minimum wage of 750 euros a month in Greece -- and mothers
like Antasova live off of a subsidy of just 11 euros a day.
Polls show Slovaks are split evenly over whether Prime
Minister Iveta Radicova's government should ratify the expansion
of the European Financial Stability Facility, the euro zone's
bailout fund for countries in crisis.
A rebel party in the ruling coalition, the liberal Freedom
and Solidarity (SaS), is threatening to vote against on Oct. 11.
But while many people agree with SaS and say Greece should
be allowed to go bankrupt, they are also worried that a Slovak
"no" could prompt another global recession and threaten an
economy that is mainly driven by exports to euro zone partners.
WORKERS, EMPLOYERS, UNITE!
Slovakia's main highway is lined by factories owned by three
big car makers and scores of other firms that flooded into the
country after 1998 when reformists ousted the authoritarian
government that held sway after communism.
The auto plants produced almost 700,000 cars in 2008 just
before the global financial crisis hit, making Slovakia the
world's biggest producer of vehicles per capita.
Samsung and Foxconn also produce flat screen monitors and
other electronics, a Whirlpool site cranks out white goods in
the foothills of the Tatra mountains, and thousands of workers
sweat in the forges of U.S. Steel in the city of Kosice.
But those industries took a major hit two years ago, the
same year Slovaks adopted the euro, when falling demand in the
currency bloc caused a 9-month spell of double digit drops in
industry and pushed unemployment to a five-year high of 13
percent.
Now, in a rare moment of harmony, workers and industrialists
have joined forces to scold their politicians for holding up the
EFSF expansion, fearing that a delay could cause another painful
downturn.
"Even though it is difficult and Slovakia is not in a good
social situation, (the EFSF) is necessary," Emil Machyna, head
of the 200,000 strong industry, transport and services union OZ
KOVO, told Reuters.
"We need to stand in solidarity within the euro zone, save
what can be saved and to not have a further impact on
employment, a fall in production, or a new recession."
To prepare itself for joining the European Union, which it
joined in 2004, and the euro, Slovakia slashed public spending,
introduced a flat 19 percent tax, and sold off dozens of
state-owned companies.
The measures were painful. A cut to long-term unemployment
benefits caused riots in the country's largely impoverished Roma
community in 2004, and unions are now planning a strike this
week due to low salaries.
But many say the pain was worth it. Slovakia led the EU in
growth by expanding 10.5 percent in 2007, and purchasing power
has risen half to 74 percent of the EU average since 2000, a
trend businesses say is largely due to euro membership.
"The fact that we are exporting cars into the rest of
Europe, the stability of the European economy is of the utmost
importance," said Dusan Dvorak, a spokesman for Kia autos in
Slovakia.
Radicova, who has said she had a personal commitment to
ratifying the EFSF, put it more bluntly: "If we reject the EFSF,
we can forget about economic growth."
PAYING THE PRICE
SaS leader Richard Sulik and his coalition partners argued
their way out of contributing to a first Greek rescue package
but now his party is the only one blocking the new measures.
With 21 of the coalition's 77 votes, it can prevent a majority
in the 150 seat parliament.
Now he complains that average paid Slovaks will have to work
twice as hard as their German counterparts - 300 hours versus
120 for Germans - to pay for their part of their countries'
contributions to the EFSF.
"We will pay the highest price in the euro zone," he told
television TA3 on Sunday.
Without Slovak ratification, the fund's new powers can't go
live. A political source said the ruling coalition's other three
parties would push through the EFSF's expansion with opposition
support if next Tuesday's vote fails, even if it leads to the
collapse of the government or early elections.
Employers are losing their patience.
"We appeal to all political parties that are fundamentally
rejecting a joint and coordinated approach in the euro zone to
realise that their stance is very bad and one that Slovakia
cannot afford to take," said Klub 500, an association of 500
businesses that employ more than 80,000 workers.
"BELLYBUTTON OF THE WORLD"
Slovakia still trails countries like Greece, where
purchasing power is 89 percent of the bloc's. People like Marta
Brnova worry that failure to pass the EFSF could end the game of
catch up.
"It would hit us for sure," said Brnova, a 26-year-old
receptionist for Johnson Controls, a company that is part of the
huge car industry supply chain. "And after all this work, we
don't want some other country to overtake us."
There is also the issue of pride. In Bratislava, people
rejoiced two years ago when their crown currency vanished and
their bank machines started spitting out the same euros they
could get half an hour away in Vienna.
It was a small victory for a nation that trailed its larger
former federation partner, the Czech Republic, in terms of
economic performance and international image after the two split
in the so-called "Velvet Divorce" in 1993.
After a decade of playing troublemaker on the European
Union's eastern frontier in the 1990's under xenophobic and
diplomatically isolated former Prime Minister Vladimir Meciar,
many Slovaks cringe at the idea of rocking the euro zone boat.
"Generally, we condemn the populism that some political
parties are engaging in," said Miroslav Gazdik, head of KOZ, the
umbrella group that represents all union members in Slovakia's 2
million strong workforce.
"I think that, as a small country, we can't behave like the
bellybutton of the world. If we want to exist in the community
and use certain benefits we have contribute with something to
the club."
(Additional reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Janet
McBride)