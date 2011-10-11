* Dissenting ruling party abstains in confidence vote, toppling government

* Opposition says ready to talk on support in a second vote

* Finance minister believes EFSF can be approved this week

* Slovakia the only euro zone country yet to approve EFSF deal (Adds quotes from outgoing PM, opposition chief, Van Rompuy)

By Jan Lopatka and Martin Santa

BRATISLAVA, Oct 11 Slovakia's parliament brought down the government on Tuesday by rejecting a plan to expand the euro zone's rescue fund, but the outgoing government said it hoped to pass the measure by the end of the week with opposition support.

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova had made the issue into a vote of confidence to try to prevent one of her coalition partners, the liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, from opposing the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF), but in vain.

The count showed 55 votes in favour and nine against out of a chamber of 150 deputies. The remainder, including the SaS deputies, were absent or did not register a vote. A majority of all seats was required for the motion to pass.

Radicova, who held back tears during a news conference after the vote, called on the three like-minded parties in her coalition to approach the leftist main opposition party, Smer, for a way to pass the deal in a new vote. Smer had demanded a reshuffle or resignation in exchange for its support.

"I appeal to and urge the leaders ... to turn to the head of Smer and agree on the ratification of the EFSF," she said.

Slovakia is the only euro member yet to ratify the deal, which must be approved by all 17 countries that use the single currency in order to take effect.

The prospect of further delays to the ratification of expanded powers for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) hit markets already under pressure from signs that the crisis is spilling beyond Greece's borders.

Even as Slovakia wrangles over the July agreement, euro zone leaders are scrambling to give the 440 billion euro safety net even greater clout.

Radicova's finance minister, Ivan Miklos, said Slovakia was still likely to find a way to ratify the agreement soon.

"There is an assumption that the EFSF, one way or the other, will be approved by the end of the week," he told parliament ahead of the vote.

A senior Smer official said he believed a new vote would be held "as soon as possible", and its leader, former prime minister Robert Fico, signalled it would go through.

"So far there have been no talks. We have only declared our preparedness to negotiate on the EFSF. Slovakia must approve the EFSF, as it's clear that without this mechanism, the situation can get even worse," Fico said after the vote.

RAPID APPROVAL NOW?

Political analyst Grigorij Meseznikov said that, while talks on forming a new cabinet may take weeks, approval of the EFSF plan could come faster.

"I expect that quite quickly after the fall of this cabinet the rescue fund will be approved, within four days, because we are in a newly defined situation and Fico will position himself as the saviour of the euro zone and Slovakia," he said.

The SaS had argued that, as one of the poorest members of the single currency club, Slovakia should not pay for debts racked up by richer countries.

"These are things that severely damage Slovakia. Slovakia is not responsible for saving the world," SaS leader Richard Sulik said ahead of the vote.

While Slovakia has been dragging its feet, euro zone leaders are discussing further action.

Germany and France, the leading powers in the bloc, have promised to propose a comprehensive strategy to fight the debt crisis at the EU summit, and there is a growing acceptance that a second Greek bailout agreed in July along with the EFSF expansion may not be sufficient.

A rush is now on to further beef up the rescue fund and shore up banks. European Central Bank President Jean Claude Trichet said on Tuesday the crisis had become systemic and could threaten global economic stability.

"Slovakia has to create political conditions which will allow a positive vote on the EFSF as soon as possible," European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said, through his office.

The EFSF agreement is intended to increase its coffers, allow it to buy bonds from the market to support countries under attack, bail out members who need funding and help them prop up failing banks.

Assuming Slovakia's parliament does eventually ratify the EFSF, lawmakers must adjust domestic legislation to implement the deal -- an issue analysts say should not pose a problem once Radicova secures the necessary support.

SLOVAKS FROWN AT BAILOUTS

Radicova said last week she was personally committed to ratifying the agreement by Oct. 14 ahead of a meeting of euro zone leaders -- which has now been pushed back by a week to Oct. 23.

Under the constitution, she will now have to resign but will stay in office until a new administration is in place. President Ivan Gasparovic must find a new prime minister. An early election is possible but is not a given.

Trepidation over the Slovak vote showed in markets on Tuesday. European shares fell after a four-day rally.

Sulik said he understood that markets welcomed governments pouring taxpayers' money into the private sector to prevent institutions failing, but that the approach had to be resisted.

"We simply must not be afraid of this," he said.

"When bourses fall and shares go down, let them. They will be cheaper and more people will buy them. This is called supply and demand."

A poll on Monday indicated that almost half of Slovaks support expanding the euro zone safety net, with 36 percent opposed, and many cringe at the idea that Slovakia could help trigger a new global economic downturn like the one that sent the export-dependent country into recession two years ago.

But with Slovak salaries averaging just 780 euros a month -- just a touch above Greece's 750 euro minimum wage -- many people in the country of 5.4 million also bridle at the thought of footing the bill for overspending in Athens, Dublin or Rome.

Last year, the Slovak ruling parties campaigned on pledges not to support the first bailout of Greece, and Slovakia duly stayed out of that package. (Additional reporting by Petra Kovacova; Writing by Michael Winfrey and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Peter Graff)