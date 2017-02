BRATISLAVA Oct 12 Leaders of outgoing Slovak government parties will meet the head of the main opposition party SMER on Wednesday to discuss support for the ratification of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund, a spokesman for the senior government party said.

The spokesman said a new vote on the plan, which parliament rejected in a ballot on Tuesday, could be held as soon as Thursday if agreement is reached with the opposition. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka, editing by Tim Pearce)