BRATISLAVA Oct 13 Slovakia's fallen ruling coalition prepared a new ratification vote for the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund on Thursday after forging a deal with the leftist opposition that will lead to a snap election but remove a threat to the bailout plan.

Three parties in Prime Minister Iveta Radicova's government have agreed with the leftist Smer party to approve a deal by Friday to boost the size and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility, the euro zone's main safety net.

The vote will end a standoff over the fund, designed to stop the spread of its sovereign debt crisis, which came to a head on Tuesday when a fourth ruling party abstained from a confidence motion Radicova had tied to the EFSF's expansion and toppled her cabinet.

Slovakia's 5.4 million people, who account for less than 2 percent of the currency bloc's population and 1 percent of its total output, are the only members not to ratify the plan to increase the EFSF's powers and fight the spreading debt crisis.

Ratification by all 17 euro zone states is needed for the package to go live, and tiny Bratislava's delay comes even as other leaders wrangle over further steps to protect euro zone banks if Greece defaults on its debts. [ID : nL5E7LC0L7]

The governing parties were scheduled to meet in a cabinet session at 0900 GMT to agree on a law that will move a general election originally planned for 2014 to March 10 next year and meet the main demand Smer has made for its support of the issue.

They plan to approve that measure when parliament resumes a session at 1300 GMT on Thursday and will later vote either later on Thursday or Friday morning on widening the powers of the EFSF package that euro zone leaders agreed in July.

The agreement on Wednesday between Smer and the three governing parties -- Radicova's SDKU, the Christian Democrats, and the centrist Most-Hid -- caused the euro and global stocks to rally, reversing a selloff that had gained speed on fears that the measure might not go through.

The fourth coalition member, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), caused the cabinet to collapse by opposing Tuesday's confidence motion. Its leader, free-marketeer Richard Sulik, argued that as the euro zone's second poorest member, Slovakia should not have to bail out richer countries like Greece.

The package will boost the EFSF to 440 billion euros and give it the ability to buy sovereign bonds to give country's relief from deteriorating markets, extend emergency lending to countries, and recapitalise banks.

Slovakia's portion in guarantees backing up the EFSF is 7.7 billion -- about 11 percent of its annual output. Sulik says that is too much considering Slovak living standards are just 74 percent of EU average, below Greece's 89 percent.

Radicova's cabinet will remain in office until a new administration is formed. Fico said he would stay in opposition until the March election, but none of the coalition officials have given any details on how they may proceed.

Fico, whose Smer party is Slovakia's most popular party by far with over 40 percent support, has long pledged support for the rescue fund but stayed out of Tuesday's ratification as a tactical move to topple the government.

President Ivan Gasparovic, responsible for appointing the next prime minister -- if there is one by the election -- has cut short a visit to Asia to deal with the government collapse and was due to return on Thursday. Radicova was due to meet Gasparovic on Friday.

Slovaks have been split over the EFSF but latest opinion polls showed more people backed the plan to expand it rather than not.

"This coin has two sides -- when we are members of the euro zone, we need to take measures the way other countries adopted them, and not distance ourselves," said Michal Sklenar, 28, a clerk. (Reporting by Michael Winfrey Editing by Maria Golovnina)