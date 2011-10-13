BRATISLAVA Oct 13 Slovakia's fallen ruling
coalition prepared a new ratification vote for the euro zone's
EFSF rescue fund on Thursday after forging a deal with the
leftist opposition that will lead to a snap election but remove
a threat to the bailout plan.
Three parties in Prime Minister Iveta Radicova's government
have agreed with the leftist Smer party to approve a deal by
Friday to boost the size and powers of the European Financial
Stability Facility, the euro zone's main safety net.
The vote will end a standoff over the fund, designed to stop
the spread of its sovereign debt crisis, which came to a head on
Tuesday when a fourth ruling party abstained from a confidence
motion Radicova had tied to the EFSF's expansion and toppled her
cabinet.
Slovakia's 5.4 million people, who account for less than 2
percent of the currency bloc's population and 1 percent of its
total output, are the only members not to ratify the plan to
increase the EFSF's powers and fight the spreading debt crisis.
Ratification by all 17 euro zone states is needed for the
package to go live, and tiny Bratislava's delay comes even as
other leaders wrangle over further steps to protect euro zone
banks if Greece defaults on its debts. [ID : nL5E7LC0L7]
The governing parties were scheduled to meet in a cabinet
session at 0900 GMT to agree on a law that will move a general
election originally planned for 2014 to March 10 next year and
meet the main demand Smer has made for its support of the issue.
They plan to approve that measure when parliament resumes a
session at 1300 GMT on Thursday and will later vote either later
on Thursday or Friday morning on widening the powers of the EFSF
package that euro zone leaders agreed in July.
The agreement on Wednesday between Smer and the three
governing parties -- Radicova's SDKU, the Christian Democrats,
and the centrist Most-Hid -- caused the euro and global stocks
to rally, reversing a selloff that had gained speed on fears
that the measure might not go through.
The fourth coalition member, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS),
caused the cabinet to collapse by opposing Tuesday's confidence
motion. Its leader, free-marketeer Richard Sulik, argued that as
the euro zone's second poorest member, Slovakia should not have
to bail out richer countries like Greece.
The package will boost the EFSF to 440 billion euros and
give it the ability to buy sovereign bonds to give country's
relief from deteriorating markets, extend emergency lending to
countries, and recapitalise banks.
Slovakia's portion in guarantees backing up the EFSF is 7.7
billion -- about 11 percent of its annual output. Sulik says
that is too much considering Slovak living standards are just 74
percent of EU average, below Greece's 89 percent.
Radicova's cabinet will remain in office until a new
administration is formed. Fico said he would stay in opposition
until the March election, but none of the coalition officials
have given any details on how they may proceed.
Fico, whose Smer party is Slovakia's most popular party by
far with over 40 percent support, has long pledged support for
the rescue fund but stayed out of Tuesday's ratification as a
tactical move to topple the government.
President Ivan Gasparovic, responsible for appointing the
next prime minister -- if there is one by the election -- has
cut short a visit to Asia to deal with the government collapse
and was due to return on Thursday. Radicova was due to meet
Gasparovic on Friday.
Slovaks have been split over the EFSF but latest opinion
polls showed more people backed the plan to expand it rather
than not.
"This coin has two sides -- when we are members of the euro
zone, we need to take measures the way other countries adopted
them, and not distance ourselves," said Michal Sklenar, 28, a
clerk.
(Reporting by Michael Winfrey Editing by Maria Golovnina)