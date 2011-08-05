* Says opposes further capacity boost of EFSF, ESM

BRATISLAVA, Aug 5 Boosting the size of European bailout funds is not the way forward for tackling the euro zone debt crisis, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Friday, joining other euro zone states in rejecting calls from the European Commission.

Miklos, a fiscal hawk, called for a swift implementation of agreements reached by euro zone leaders on July 21 to fight risks of further contagion in the single currency area.

"In an effort to prevent a fall into a second recession in a short period of time, I am joining ... calling for a swift implementation of the leaders' agreement from July 21," Miklos said in a statement.

"I believe that this step will give Europe hope to tame contagion."

Euro zone leaders last month agreed to broader powers for the bloc's rescue fund as well as a second bailout package for Greece and easier lending terms for Ireland and Portugal.

The European Commission called earlier this week for a re-assessment of all elements of the current and future rescue funds -- the EFSF and ESM -- including their size, to persuade markets the currency bloc can manage its debt crisis.

"I do not see as a solution to open the issue of an additional boost of bailout funds, beyond existing agreements," Miklos said, joining Germany and the Netherlands in opposing the proposal.

The leaders of Germany, France and Spain were due to hold emergency talks about Europe's spiralling debt crisis on Friday, in reaction to a market rout targeting on Italy and Spain, whose borrowing costs have hit record highs.

