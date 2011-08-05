* Says opposes further capacity boost of EFSF, ESM
* Joins Germans, Dutch in opposing EU Commission proposal
* Slovakia urges swift implementation of July
BRATISLAVA, Aug 5 Boosting the size of European
bailout funds is not the way forward for tackling the euro zone
debt crisis, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Friday,
joining other euro zone states in rejecting calls from the
European Commission.
Miklos, a fiscal hawk, called for a swift implementation of
agreements reached by euro zone leaders on July 21 to fight
risks of further contagion in the single currency area.
"In an effort to prevent a fall into a second recession in a
short period of time, I am joining ... calling for a swift
implementation of the leaders' agreement from July 21," Miklos
said in a statement.
"I believe that this step will give Europe hope to tame
contagion."
Euro zone leaders last month agreed to broader powers for
the bloc's rescue fund as well as a second bailout package for
Greece and easier lending terms for Ireland and
Portugal.
The European Commission called earlier this week for a
re-assessment of all elements of the current and future rescue
funds -- the EFSF and ESM -- including their size, to persuade
markets the currency bloc can manage its debt crisis.
"I do not see as a solution to open the issue of an
additional boost of bailout funds, beyond existing agreements,"
Miklos said, joining Germany and the Netherlands in opposing the
proposal.
The leaders of Germany, France and Spain were due to hold
emergency talks about Europe's spiralling debt crisis on Friday,
in reaction to a market rout targeting on Italy and Spain, whose
borrowing costs have hit record highs.
