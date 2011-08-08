BRATISLAVA Aug 8 The European Central bank decision to widen its bond purchases to include Italy and Spain was a response to "dramatic" situation on markets, Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said on Monday.

"This is a reaction to calm financial markets because the situation was I dare to say dramatic," she told reporters when asked on the euro zone country's position on the ECB action.

The ECB intervened in the market on Monday to support crumbling debt markets in the two euro zone countries. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing byJan Lopatka)