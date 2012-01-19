* S&P downgrade clear signal ESM needed as soon as possible
BRATISLAVA, Jan 19 The euro zone-wide
downgrade by Standard & Poor's highlights the need to quickly
activate the bloc's permanent bailout mechanism (ESM, Slovak
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Thursday.
Single currency area finance ministers will debate the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), seen as central to fighting
the debt crisis, on Monday and are expected to remove the last
obstacles and submit the agreement for ratification in member
countries.
"This rating downgrade decision will be a very clear
stimulus for a quick activation of the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM)," Miklos told reporters.
Miklos said last week's S&P move, which stripped France and
Austria of their top-notch ratings, should not harm the lending
capacity of the temporary European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF) aid mechanism for ongoing programmes.
"I assume that even after the downgrade the (EFSF) capacity
should be sufficient for running programmes," Miklos said.
"There should be no problems, unless new big programmes emerge."
He said he hoped the combined lending capacity of the new
European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the EFSF would not exceed
500 billion euros ($640.8 billion) as currently designed.
"It would not be ideal to exceed it," he said.
Miklos also said he supports the IMF's idea of more than
doubling its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources
to help countries deal with the fallout of the euro zone debt
crisis.
