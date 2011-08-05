UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
BRATISLAVA Aug 5 Boosting the size of European bailout funds is not a solution to the euro zone debt crisis, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Friday.
Miklos, a fiscal hawk, called for a swift implementation of agreements reached by the European Union leaders on July 21, to fight risks of further contagion in the single currency area.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso appealed to EU leaders on Thursday to move swiftly to implement a deal over Greece reached last month, as Italy and Spain came under market pressure in the past few days. (Reporting by Martin Santa)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.