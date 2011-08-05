BRATISLAVA Aug 5 Boosting the size of European bailout funds is not a solution to the euro zone debt crisis, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Friday.

Miklos, a fiscal hawk, called for a swift implementation of agreements reached by the European Union leaders on July 21, to fight risks of further contagion in the single currency area.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso appealed to EU leaders on Thursday to move swiftly to implement a deal over Greece reached last month, as Italy and Spain came under market pressure in the past few days. (Reporting by Martin Santa)