BRATISLAVA Aug 17 Slovakia welcomes plans by
France and Germany to push for
legal changes to ensure balanced budgets in the euro zone but
tax
harmonisation across the entire euro zone is not acceptable,
Slovak
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said.
"I welcome very much decisions that push individual
countries
toward responsibility. I mean the proposal for balanced budget
as a constitutional law," she told a news conference when asked
about
Tuesday's summit between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and
German
Chancellor Angela Merkel.
But taxes can be only harmonised bilaterally and France and
Germany
can pursue that option, she said.
"This is a boundary that cannot be crossed for the benefit
of Slovak
interests," she said.
(Reporting by Petra Kovacova, writing by Jan Lopatka)