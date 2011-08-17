BRATISLAVA Aug 17 Slovakia welcomes plans by France and Germany to push for legal changes to ensure balanced budgets in the euro zone but tax harmonisation across the entire euro zone is not acceptable, Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said.

"I welcome very much decisions that push individual countries toward responsibility. I mean the proposal for balanced budget as a constitutional law," she told a news conference when asked about Tuesday's summit between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

But taxes can be only harmonised bilaterally and France and Germany can pursue that option, she said.

"This is a boundary that cannot be crossed for the benefit of Slovak interests," she said.

