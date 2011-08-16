BRATISLAVA Aug 16 The Slovak parliament should approve a plan to boost euro zone's bailout fund, agreed by European leaders last month, opposition chief Robert Fico said on Tuesday.

Fico, leaders of the centre-left Smer, said he would seek talks with other parties on the issue. He did not say directly Smer would vote in favour.

The centre-right cabinet holds a thin parliamentary majority but one of its member parties has strongly opposed the plan, which may make the cabinet dependent on support from the opposition. (Reporting by Petra Kovacova, writing by Jan Lopatka)