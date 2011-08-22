(Refiles to fix dateline)

BRATISLAVA Aug 22 Slovakia will wait for all other euro zone countries to vote on a capacity boost for the euro zone's bailout fund (EFSF), Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said on Monday.

"We agreed that Slovakia will ratify the existing (EFSF) agreements as the last among the euro zone countries," she said after a meeting of coalition leaders.

"It would be irresponsible to give an exact date at this moment," she told reporters when asked if the end of September was still a deadline for the vote.

The government does not have guaranteed support for the plan due to opposition from one of the coalition parties.