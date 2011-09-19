BRATISLAVA, Sept 19 The latest possible date for
voting on expanding powers of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund
in the Slovak Parliament is October 11, Slovak Finance Minister
Ivan Miklos said on Monday.
Speaking to a business seminar, Miklos said the vote should
be tied with a confidece motion.
Slovak coalition parties have clashed over a plan to boost
the euro zone's European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) as
one government party, the Freedom and Solidarity(SAS), opposes
giving the fund more powers.
(Reporting by Petra Kovacova, writing by Jana Mlcochova,
editing by Jan Lopatka)