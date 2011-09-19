BRATISLAVA, Sept 19 The latest possible date for voting on expanding powers of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund in the Slovak Parliament is October 11, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Monday.

Speaking to a business seminar, Miklos said the vote should be tied with a confidece motion.

Slovak coalition parties have clashed over a plan to boost the euro zone's European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) as one government party, the Freedom and Solidarity(SAS), opposes giving the fund more powers. (Reporting by Petra Kovacova, writing by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Jan Lopatka)