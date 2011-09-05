BRATISLAVA, Sept 5 Slovakia should implement
European Union's agreement on strengthening the euro zone's
temporary bailout vehicle quickly and holding a vote only in
December as suggested by a coalition partner would be
counterproductive, the Slovak Finance Ministry said on Monday.
The head a of junior government party said on Sunday that
the Slovak parliament would vote on power-boosting of the
European Financial Stability facility (EFSF) in December at the
earliest, prolonging uncertainty over when the new powers could
take effect.
"In order to cope with the current market turmoil and to
avert the threat of slipping into another recession, the July 21
summit agenda should be implemented swiftly," the ministry said
in a statement.
"Having the vote in December, as was the plan a couple of
months ago, would be counterproductive in the current
circumstances," it added.
