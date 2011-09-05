BRATISLAVA, Sept 5 Slovakia should implement European Union's agreement on strengthening the euro zone's temporary bailout vehicle quickly and holding a vote only in December as suggested by a coalition partner would be counterproductive, the Slovak Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The head a of junior government party said on Sunday that the Slovak parliament would vote on power-boosting of the European Financial Stability facility (EFSF) in December at the earliest, prolonging uncertainty over when the new powers could take effect.

"In order to cope with the current market turmoil and to avert the threat of slipping into another recession, the July 21 summit agenda should be implemented swiftly," the ministry said in a statement.

"Having the vote in December, as was the plan a couple of months ago, would be counterproductive in the current circumstances," it added. (Reporting by Martin Santa)