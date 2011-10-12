BRATISLAVA Oct 12 Leaders of Slovakia's outgoing coalition and the main opposition party Smer ended a meeting on Wednesday aimed at agreeing on the speedy ratification of a plan to bolster the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, a spokesman from the government SDKU party said.

There were no public statements from the leaders and party spokesmen declined further comment. The senior government Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU) aims to secure approval for the expanded European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) by the end of this week after losing a vote on the issue on Tuesday which also toppled the cabinet. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka, editing by Tim Pearce)