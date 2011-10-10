BRATISLAVA Oct 10 Slovakia's ruling coalition leaders will meet on Monday at 1400 GMT in last-ditch talks aimed at finding a compromise with a junior ruling partner to secure its support for expanding the euro zone EFSF rescue fund, one of the parties said.

The Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), led by Parliamentary Speaker Richard Sulik, has said it will not support the European Financial Stability Facility in a vote on Tuesday if its conditions are not accepted by coalition partners. (Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Michael Winfrey)