* Coalition party SaS rejects latest compromise
* Leaders to hold last-ditch meeting on Monday
* Parliament vote due on Oct. 11, fate of government at
stake
(Adds source on latest offer rejected, analyst, poll numbers,
vox pop)
By Martin Santa
BRATISLAVA, Oct 10 A party in Slovakia's ruling
coalition rejected a compromise deal on broadening a euro zone
rescue fund on Monday, a move that could force the prime
minister to seek opposition support for a deal that is vital to
EU efforts to contain a growing debt crisis.
Coalition leaders were to meet again on Monday to discuss
giving extra powers for the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) agreed by euro zone leaders in July to avoid a
messy Greek default and a meltdown in other debt-laden members.
The small liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party argues
that Slovakia, with Malta the only euro zone state yet to have
approved the plan, should not have to bail out other euro zone
countries.
If it sticks to its stance, Prime Minister Iveta Radicova
may have to sacrifice her coalition in order to win opposition
support for the plan.
Radicova has said she would see the EFSF plan through and
party officials have said she may tie the measure to a vote of
confidence. The opposition has said it would demand the
coalition quit in exchange for its votes in favour of the
package.
Coalition parties called a meeting for 4 p.m. (1400 GMT)
ahead of a vote on the EFSF in parliament on Tuesday, a
spokesman for the SaS said, but preparatory talks have so far
led to no agreement.
"We don't have an agreement with the (Freedom and Solidarity
party) SaS. They turned down the prime minister's offer. We will
try to modify it," a government source, who spoke on condition
of anonymity, told Reuters.
The source did not elaborate on the offer.
As Slovakia drags its heels, the crisis has picked up speed.
Franco-Belgian bank Dexia agreed early on Monday to
the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and secured
state guarantees, and the Greek central bank effectively
nationalised a small bank on Monday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said after talks late on Sunday that they would unveil
new measures in the coming weeks to solve the debt crisis, but
gave no details.
An opinion poll by the Polis agency showed on Monday that
Slovaks had begun to lean towards approving an expansion of the
facility, which may put added pressure on SaS to give in.
It showed 44.8 percent of Slovaks wanted the plan to go
through, against 32.9 percent opposing it. That contrasted with
some previous surveys showing Slovaks were evenly split.
Nevertheless, many Slovaks remain opposed to the prospect of
helping richer countries.
"I rather think we should not (approve the EFSF). Why should
we support anyone? Who has supported us?" said Peter Mudry,
40-year old medical assistant.
TALKS STILL GOING ON
"We have the will. We will negotiate until the last minute,"
Richard Sulik, the parliamentary speaker and head of SaS, said
in a TV debate on Sunday.
All euro countries must give the green light to boost the
EFSF's effective lending capacity to 440 billion euros ($594
billion), and allow it to buy states' debt, recapitalise banks
facing solvency troubles and provide credit lines.
Both Italy and Spain were downgraded by the credit rating
agency Fitch on Friday, underlining the urgency of measures
designed on particular to shield other euro zone countries from
Greece's spiralling economic and debt crisis.
Radicova can be confident of getting EFSF approval through
the Slovak parliament eventually. But if SaS does not back her,
she will have to rely on the opposition, who have demanded a
cabinet reshuffle or a fresh election as the price for their
support.
Parliament can vote on the EFSF plan repeatedly, so the
possible failure of the vote on Tuesday does not signal the end
for the plan but rather the start of further negotiations.
Political analyst Samuel Abraham said he believed Sulik
would back down in the end to save the coalition, especially
because the EFSF would in the end get approved anyway.
"I think there will be a solution found where he will be
able to save face," he said.
Radicova has pledged to ratify the EFSF ahead of European
leaders' summit on the weekend.
Sulik said on Sunday he was sticking by his demand for a
body that would vote on each stage of Slovak EFSF participation,
with every party holding a veto right.
Once the EFSF is voted in, deputies must then also approve a
package of domestic legislation to implement the deal -- an
issue analysts say should not pose a problem once Radicova
secures support either from SaS or the opposition.
