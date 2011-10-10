* Coalition party SaS rejects latest compromise

* Leaders to hold last-ditch meeting on Monday

* Parliament vote due on Oct. 11, fate of government at stake (Adds source on latest offer rejected, analyst, poll numbers, vox pop)

By Martin Santa

BRATISLAVA, Oct 10 A party in Slovakia's ruling coalition rejected a compromise deal on broadening a euro zone rescue fund on Monday, a move that could force the prime minister to seek opposition support for a deal that is vital to EU efforts to contain a growing debt crisis.

Coalition leaders were to meet again on Monday to discuss giving extra powers for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) agreed by euro zone leaders in July to avoid a messy Greek default and a meltdown in other debt-laden members.

The small liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party argues that Slovakia, with Malta the only euro zone state yet to have approved the plan, should not have to bail out other euro zone countries.

If it sticks to its stance, Prime Minister Iveta Radicova may have to sacrifice her coalition in order to win opposition support for the plan.

Radicova has said she would see the EFSF plan through and party officials have said she may tie the measure to a vote of confidence. The opposition has said it would demand the coalition quit in exchange for its votes in favour of the package.

Coalition parties called a meeting for 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) ahead of a vote on the EFSF in parliament on Tuesday, a spokesman for the SaS said, but preparatory talks have so far led to no agreement.

"We don't have an agreement with the (Freedom and Solidarity party) SaS. They turned down the prime minister's offer. We will try to modify it," a government source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

The source did not elaborate on the offer.

As Slovakia drags its heels, the crisis has picked up speed. Franco-Belgian bank Dexia agreed early on Monday to the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and secured state guarantees, and the Greek central bank effectively nationalised a small bank on Monday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said after talks late on Sunday that they would unveil new measures in the coming weeks to solve the debt crisis, but gave no details.

An opinion poll by the Polis agency showed on Monday that Slovaks had begun to lean towards approving an expansion of the facility, which may put added pressure on SaS to give in.

It showed 44.8 percent of Slovaks wanted the plan to go through, against 32.9 percent opposing it. That contrasted with some previous surveys showing Slovaks were evenly split.

Nevertheless, many Slovaks remain opposed to the prospect of helping richer countries.

"I rather think we should not (approve the EFSF). Why should we support anyone? Who has supported us?" said Peter Mudry, 40-year old medical assistant.

TALKS STILL GOING ON

"We have the will. We will negotiate until the last minute," Richard Sulik, the parliamentary speaker and head of SaS, said in a TV debate on Sunday.

All euro countries must give the green light to boost the EFSF's effective lending capacity to 440 billion euros ($594 billion), and allow it to buy states' debt, recapitalise banks facing solvency troubles and provide credit lines.

Both Italy and Spain were downgraded by the credit rating agency Fitch on Friday, underlining the urgency of measures designed on particular to shield other euro zone countries from Greece's spiralling economic and debt crisis.

Radicova can be confident of getting EFSF approval through the Slovak parliament eventually. But if SaS does not back her, she will have to rely on the opposition, who have demanded a cabinet reshuffle or a fresh election as the price for their support.

Parliament can vote on the EFSF plan repeatedly, so the possible failure of the vote on Tuesday does not signal the end for the plan but rather the start of further negotiations.

Political analyst Samuel Abraham said he believed Sulik would back down in the end to save the coalition, especially because the EFSF would in the end get approved anyway.

"I think there will be a solution found where he will be able to save face," he said.

Radicova has pledged to ratify the EFSF ahead of European leaders' summit on the weekend.

Sulik said on Sunday he was sticking by his demand for a body that would vote on each stage of Slovak EFSF participation, with every party holding a veto right.

Once the EFSF is voted in, deputies must then also approve a package of domestic legislation to implement the deal -- an issue analysts say should not pose a problem once Radicova secures support either from SaS or the opposition. (Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jon Boyle)