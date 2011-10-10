* PM Radicova threatens to resign if no deal reached

* Coalition member opposes EFSF

* Parliament vote on Tuesday

* EFSF can go through with opposition votes if government falls (Adds party leader sceptical, analyst)

By Martin Santa and Jan Lopatka

BRATISLAVA, Oct 10 Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova threatened on Monday to quit if her centre-right coalition does not reach agreement on Tuesday to expand the euro zone's bailout fund, a government source said.

Tiny Slovakia, along with even tinier Malta, are the last holdouts yet to vote to expand the size and scope of the European Financial Stability Facility under a deal reached in July to save the euro from its debt crisis. The plan must be approved by all 17 countries using the European single currency.

The measure is due to go up for a vote in Slovakia's parliament on Tuesday. Talks among parties in Radicova's ruling coalition broke up on Monday without agreement to pass it.

Approval has been held up by one of four members of Radicova's ruling coalition, the liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, which argues that Slovakia, the second poorest euro country, should not have to pay to save richer peers from debt.

If Radicova cannot get her coalition to approve the measure, she is still likely to win passage of it through parliament with support from opposition parties, but that could bring her government down and force early elections.

A government source said Radicova had offered three options that would put her job on the line: to hold a confidence vote when the measure comes up on Tuesday, to resign before Tuesday's vote, or to resign after if the vote fails. Coalition talks are due to resume on Tuesday morning ahead of the afternoon vote.

Speaking to reporters after Monday's failed talks, a visibly exhausted Radicova did not explicitly mention a threat to resign, but indicated that she had a tough choice to make.

"Now it is about a responsible decision on how I will propose to coalition partners to proceed. I will make a responsible decision by morning," Radicova told reporters.

As Slovakia drags its heels, the crisis has picked up speed. Franco-Belgian bank Dexia agreed early on Monday to the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and secured state guarantees. The Greek central bank effectively nationalised a small bank on Monday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said after talks late on Sunday that they would unveil new measures in the coming weeks to solve the debt crisis, but gave few details.

Radicova has vowed to push through the deal by Oct. 14, and coalition leaders have said they would pass it even if they must seek support from the leftist opposition. SaS controls 21 of the government's 77 votes in the 150-seat house.

The opposition Smer party supports widening the EFSF but has said it will not vote for it if the government is split and has demanded a cabinet shakeup in exchange for its ballots.

SHAKESPEARIAN DRAMA

The coalition parties have been engaged in intense back-room horse trading but have yet to find a solution.

Bela Bugar, head of the ethnic Hungarian party Most-Hid, a coalition member, said after Monday's talks that he was no longer confident a deal would be clinched and SaS would then have to take responsibility for bringing the government down.

"At the moment we no longer perceive the situation in a way that an agreement is possible," Bugar said.

According to government sources, Radicova extended a new offer to try to bridge the gap with SaS. According to a document seen by Reuters, the proposal would require all funding for euro zone bailouts disbursed by the EFSF be approved by the Slovak government and a committee of its parliament.

An opinion poll by the Polis agency showed on Monday that Slovaks had begun to lean towards approving an expansion of the facility, which may put added pressure on SaS.

It showed 44.8 percent of Slovaks wanted the plan to go through, against 32.9 percent opposing it. That contrasted with some previous surveys showing Slovaks were evenly split.

SaS head Richard Sulik said his position had not changed, although he has said he is willing to negotiate up until Tuesday's vote.

All euro countries must give the green light to boost the EFSF's effective lending capacity to 440 billion euros ($594 billion) and allow it to buy states' debt, recapitalise banks facing solvency troubles and provide credit lines.

Grigorij Meseznikov, director of the Institute for Public Affairs said SaS had most to lose, because it is unlikely to succeed in blocking the EFSF and could lose its government seats, yet the outcome was hard to predict.

"Today, I would not bet my money on any scenario, it is a lottery. This is turning into a Shakespearean drama," he said.

Once the EFSF is voted in, deputies must then also approve a package of domestic legislation to implement the deal -- an issue analysts say should not pose a problem once Radicova secures support either from SaS or the opposition. (Writing by Jan Lopatka and Michael Winfrey; Editing by Peter Graff)