BRATISLAVA Oct 12 Leaders of the outgoing Slovak coalition began talks with the main opposition party on Wednesday to secure the speedy ratification of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, daily Sme said on its online version.

A spokesman for the senior party in the outgoing coalition, the Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SDKU), said earlier on Wednesday the party aimed to approve a plan to expand the EFSF's powers by the end of the week after it was rejected in a first vote on Tuesday in a ballot that also toppled the cabinet. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka; editing by Angus MacSwan)