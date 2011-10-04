BRATISLAVA Oct 4 There is still no agreement in the Slovak ruling coalition on the ratification of a plan to beef up the euro zone EFSF rescue fund in parliament, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Tuesday, adding he hoped it would go through.

Speaking at a meeting of the parliamentary budget and finance committee, which opened debate on ratification of a plan to beef up the euro zone's safety net, Miklos said that bank bailouts should be financed from national sources.

He said any default in the euro zone must be coordinated rather than spontaneous. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka; editing by Michael Winfrey)