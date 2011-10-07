BRATISLAVA Oct 7 A Slovak government coalition party said on Friday a compromise proposal by fellow government partner gave hope that the coalition can overcome differences blocking ratification of a plan to strengthen a euro zone fund for helping countries hit by Europe's debt crisis.

Chief Bela Bugar of the Most-Hid party said in an video interview for news website www.sme.sk that the party opposing ratification of more firepower for the EFSF fund, the liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), hinted it was ready to make further concessions.

"It is a proposal that gives hope that we will be able to reach a compromise solution," Bugar said.

(Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka)