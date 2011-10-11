BRATISLAVA Oct 11 Slovakia's opposition-leading party Smer is ready to start talks with parties in the ruling coalition on supporting ratification of a euro rescue fund if a first vote on the issue fails on Tuesday, party leader Robert Fico said.

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova has said she would tie the vote with a confidence motion on her cabinet, and she is likely to lose the ballot because one of her coalition partners is against it.

Smer has repeatedly said it was in favour of ratifying the plan to give the EFSF euro rescue fund more powers, but would do so only if there is a government reshuffle or an early election. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka)