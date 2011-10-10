BRATISLAVA Oct 10 Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova has threatened to resign if her centre-right coalition does not find an agreement on a plan to expand the powers of euro zone's EFSF bailout fund, two government sources said on Monday.

The threat was made at a meeting of Radicova with her party colleagues ahead of coalition talks that started on Monday afternoon.

"The prime minister threatened to submit her resignation if there is no agreement with coalition partners on the EFSF, but talks are still ongoing and nothing is a given," said one of the sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka; editing by Michael Winfrey)