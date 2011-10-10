BRIEF-IHS MARKIT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES
* PRICING OF ITS OFFERING OF $500 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
BRATISLAVA Oct 10 Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova has threatened to resign if her centre-right coalition does not find an agreement on a plan to expand the powers of euro zone's EFSF bailout fund, two government sources said on Monday.
The threat was made at a meeting of Radicova with her party colleagues ahead of coalition talks that started on Monday afternoon.
"The prime minister threatened to submit her resignation if there is no agreement with coalition partners on the EFSF, but talks are still ongoing and nothing is a given," said one of the sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka; editing by Michael Winfrey)
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 U.S. President Donald Trump will play a round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Florida this week and said he will make sure the Japanese leader is his partner in the game, rather than a competitor.
* Jeffrey Jay reports 18.97 percent stake in Connecture Inc as of February 6, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2jVRGz9) Further company coverage: