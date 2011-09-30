BRATISLAVA, Sept 30 Slovakia's prime minister said on Friday a proposal to win support from a dissenting coalition partner to back the EFSF safety net fully respects agreements made by euro zone leaders in July and she had a personal commitment to see it approved.

The junior ruling SaS party has opposed expanding the role of the EFSF and threatened to block it in parliament, which would prevent the mechanism from being activated.

Radicova said she would meet SaS leader Richard Sulik on the weekend but had yet to secure SaS support.

(Reporting by Martin Santa; writing by Michael Winfrey)