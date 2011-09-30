UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
BRATISLAVA, Sept 30 Slovakia's prime minister said on Friday a proposal to win support from a dissenting coalition partner to back the EFSF safety net fully respects agreements made by euro zone leaders in July and she had a personal commitment to see it approved.
The junior ruling SaS party has opposed expanding the role of the EFSF and threatened to block it in parliament, which would prevent the mechanism from being activated.
Radicova said she would meet SaS leader Richard Sulik on the weekend but had yet to secure SaS support.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; writing by Michael Winfrey)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.