BRATISLAVA Oct 11 Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said on Tuesday she will tie a ratification vote on the expansion of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund slated for later in the day to a confidence vote on her government.

Three of the four parties in the right-of-centre government want to push through the mechanism aimed at preventing the Greece debt crisis from spiralling out of control but a fourth has threatened to vote against it.

Radicova said she hoped Tuesday's parliamentary vote would pass but if not it could be repeated. The three governing parties in favour of the measure have said they will seek opposition support to push it through even if it leads to the collapse of the government. (Reporting by Martin Santa; writing by Michael Winfrey)