RPT-Investors fear "accident" as Greek debt repayment nears
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
BRATISLAVA Oct 11 Outgoing Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova, whose government was toppled in a confidence motion on Tuesday, said she had asked her coalition partners to begin talks with the leftist opposition Smer party to find a way to approve the expansion of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund.
Mikulas Dzurinda, the head of Radicova's SDKU party, said approving a deal to increase the size and scope of the European Financial Stability Facility was the party's top priority. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; writing by Michael Winfrey)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday, swinging away from earlier losses as the yen's recent rise against the dollar stalled and upbeat earnings helped shore up market sentiment.