BRATISLAVA Oct 11 Outgoing Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova, whose government was toppled in a confidence motion on Tuesday, said she had asked her coalition partners to begin talks with the leftist opposition Smer party to find a way to approve the expansion of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund.

Mikulas Dzurinda, the head of Radicova's SDKU party, said approving a deal to increase the size and scope of the European Financial Stability Facility was the party's top priority. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; writing by Michael Winfrey)