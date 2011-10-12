BERLIN Oct 12 German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Wednesday he believed Slovakia was aware of its responsibility towards Europe after lawmakers in Bratislava voted against a strengthened European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

Roesler also said using the EFSF for direct help in recapitalising banks was not viable and that it was too early to make decisions on that issue.

He added that Germany would probably cut the growth forecasts it had made in May. (Reporting by Gernot Heller)