BRATISLAVA Oct 6 Slovakia's junior ruling party
SaS has a solution to a dispute in the governing coalition over
ratifying the expansion of the euro zone's EFSF safety net and
will discuss it at a coalition meeting on Thursday, the head of
its parliamentary club said.
Three of the coalition's four parties support expanding the
European Financial Stability Facility according to an agreement
by euro zone leaders made in July.
But the small Freedom and Solidarity party (SaS) opposes it,
saying the euro zone's second poorest member should not have to
pay for overspending by the currency zone's richer states. But
the party said it had a way out of the standoff.
"SaS has a solution that is internationally negotiable,"
Jozef Kollar, head of the party's parliamentary club, told
Reuters. "Whether our ruling partners agree to it will be
decided today at the coalition meeting."
"This solution is really negotiable on the international
level and also at the domestic legislative level. At the same
time it will not take money from Slovak taxpayers," he said,
without elaborating.
