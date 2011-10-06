BRATISLAVA Oct 6 Slovakia's junior ruling party SaS has a solution to a dispute in the governing coalition over ratifying the expansion of the euro zone's EFSF safety net and will discuss it at a coalition meeting on Thursday, the head of its parliamentary club said.

Three of the coalition's four parties support expanding the European Financial Stability Facility according to an agreement by euro zone leaders made in July.

But the small Freedom and Solidarity party (SaS) opposes it, saying the euro zone's second poorest member should not have to pay for overspending by the currency zone's richer states. But the party said it had a way out of the standoff.

"SaS has a solution that is internationally negotiable," Jozef Kollar, head of the party's parliamentary club, told Reuters. "Whether our ruling partners agree to it will be decided today at the coalition meeting."

"This solution is really negotiable on the international level and also at the domestic legislative level. At the same time it will not take money from Slovak taxpayers," he said, without elaborating. (Reporting by Petra Kovacova, writing by Michael Winfrey)