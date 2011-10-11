BRATISLAVA Oct 11 A Slovak parliamentary session where deputies are likely to vote down a plan to bolster the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund was likely to stretch late into the evening on Tuesday as deputies continued to register to speak in the debate.

The parliament is likely to approve the plan to expand the European Financial Stability Facility in a repeated vote, possibly later this week, when opposition parties may join those in the ruling coalition to push the measure through.

The government lacks a majority because a rebellious junior coalition partner opposes the EFSF plan.

The main opposition party supports the plan in principle but has pledged to withhold its votes on Tuesday in order to help topple the cabinet, but is ready to discuss voting in favour in a repeated vote.

At 1800 GMT, 12 more deputies were registered to speak, suggesting that the session would take some time, possibly hours.

There is no defined hour when the house closes and no fixed time is set for the vote. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)