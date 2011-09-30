BRATISLAVA, Sept 30 European Union Commissioner Maros Sefcovic urged Slovakia's political parties on Friday to reach a compromise on giving the euro zone rescue fund new powers and said he could not imagine a renegotiation of EFSF rules in Slovakia's favour.

Speaking after meeting Slovak President Ivan Gasparovic, Sefcovic also said Slovakia was risking its trustworthiness by hesitating to approve the expansion of the European Financial Stability Facility's framework.

The junior ruling Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party has so far refused to back an expansion, leaving the government without the votes needed to pass the EFSF changes agreed by euro zone leaders in July. (Reporting by Martin Santa; writing by by Jason Hovet; editing by Michael Winfrey)