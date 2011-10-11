RPT-Investors fear "accident" as Greek debt repayment nears
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
BRATISLAVA Oct 11 Slovakia's opposition-leading Smer party said on Tuesday it was up to the four parties in the just-toppled ruling coalition to approach it with offers on how to ratify the expansion of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund.
Smer's leader, former Prime Minister Robert Fico, said Slovakia had to commit to increasing the size and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility, the currency bloc's main tool to try to stop the spread of the Greek debt crisis. He gave no details on when he expected the proposals or what they could comprise.
Prime Minister Iveta Radicova's four party government collapsed on Tuesday in a confidence vote tied to the measure after the junior Freedom and Solidarity party abstained from the vote and robbed the coalition of a majority. (Reporting by Michael Winfrey)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday, swinging away from earlier losses as the yen's recent rise against the dollar stalled and upbeat earnings helped shore up market sentiment.