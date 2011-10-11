BRATISLAVA Oct 11 Slovakia's opposition-leading Smer party said on Tuesday it was up to the four parties in the just-toppled ruling coalition to approach it with offers on how to ratify the expansion of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund.

Smer's leader, former Prime Minister Robert Fico, said Slovakia had to commit to increasing the size and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility, the currency bloc's main tool to try to stop the spread of the Greek debt crisis. He gave no details on when he expected the proposals or what they could comprise.

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova's four party government collapsed on Tuesday in a confidence vote tied to the measure after the junior Freedom and Solidarity party abstained from the vote and robbed the coalition of a majority. (Reporting by Michael Winfrey)