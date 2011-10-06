BRATISLAVA Oct 6 Slovakia will ratify the expansion of the euro zone's EFSF safety net, even if it requires the fall of the government or leads to an early election, a senior ruling coalition leader said on Thursday.

The four-party government is locked in debate over whether to approve an deal struck by euro zone leaders in July to boost the size and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility and contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Three of the ruling groupings back the deal but the small Freedom and Solidarity party (SaS) opposes it, saying the euro zone's second poorest member should not have to pay for overspending by the currency zone's richer states.

Political pundits say SaS's stance may cause an initial vote slated for Oct. 11 to fail, but a senior member of one ruling party said the rest of the coalition would then push the vote through, potentially with help from the leftist opposition.

"I believe that Slovakia will push it through," the leader, who wished not to be named, told Reuters.

"The portrait of the end game is Slovakia saying 'yes', but at home it will be difficult to say what will happen -- the reconstruction of the government, a minority government, or early elections."

When asked if the ruling parties who back expanding the EFSF would seek support from the opposition if it failed to win over SaS, the source said: "Definitely".

The opposition-leading party Smer, led by former Prime Minister Robert Fico, backs the EFSF expansion but has vowed to oppose it in the Oct. 11 vote if the government cannot find a majority.

The source added, however, that proposals being discussed in the ruling coalition that could potentially require new negotiations among euro zone leaders were a "no go" approach and Slovakia should stick to the July agreements.

The SaS said on Thursday it had a compromise proposal for the other parties which would allow it to approve the deal. SaS is demanding guarantees that Slovaks would not have to cover any EFSF losses, but it was not clear how that could be achieved.

The prospect of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova and her allies striking a deal with Fico has raised the stakes for SaS and its leader, Richard Sulik, whose opposition to Slovakia footing the bill in foreign bailouts has caused an uptick in his party's support to about 8 percent of prospective voters.

But if he votes 'no' on Oct. 11 he could be headed to the opposition benches and political oblivion in any snap polls.

"The best option that I could say, and I support, is for Mr. Sulik and his party... to bring some kind of compromise, which means we say yes to the euro and we keep government going. But that's for him to decide," the source said.

Slovakia, the Netherlands and Malta are the only three remaining countries in the 17-member currency block to not ratify the widening of the EFSF's capacity.

Their support is vital to activate the agreement, which provides for the raising of the Fund's capacity to 440 billion euros, allowing it to buy bonds in the market, prop up banks that run into solvency problems and lend to other troubled sovereign governments.

A poll last month showed an even split among the ex-communist state's 5.4 million people for and against the measures. (Additional reporting by Petra Kovacova; editing by Patrick Graham)