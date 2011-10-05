BRATISLAVA Oct 5 The head of Slovakia's junior ruling SaS party said on Wednesday that he and his governing partners had still not reached a compromise on how to unblock Slovakia's ratification of a deal to expand the euro zone's EFSF safety net.

Richard Sulik opposes a deal struck by euro zone leaders in July to increase the size and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility and is threatening to vote against it in a parliamentary ballot slated for Oct. 11.

Sulik said he was in talks with Prime Minister Iveta Radicova but he could not see a compromise in which Slovakia would unblock the process but Slovak taxpayers would not have to contribute to expanding the fund -- his key demand.

"If a solution was found in which Slovakia did not block other euro zone states and on the other side did not pay a cent... we would be prepared to discuss it," Sulik told a news conference in Bratislava.

"On the other hand, I have to say... I don't see such a solution on the horizon at the moment." (Reporting by Michael Winfrey)