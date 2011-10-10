BRATISLAVA Oct 10 A boy emigre who escaped Soviet-backed Czechoslovakia at the age of 12 and returned a passionate free-marketeer, Richard Sulik has now made his homeland the odd one out in the club of European democracies.

As leader of the small Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party in Slovakia's ruling coalition, Sulik has leapt from obscurity to the international stage with a vow to stymie the country's ratification of an expanded euro zone rescue fund.

His friends and critics say a healthy ego and disdain for borrowing means he has no hesitation conflicting with the more consensual approach favoured by his coalition partners, who want to give the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) extra powers.

Like Czech President Vaclav Klaus and other eastern Europeans, Sulik tends to view economic policy through the stark Cold War prism of communism versus the free market and is happy to fight in a tiny minority against bigger forces in Europe.

"He is a man who often thinks in Excel spreadsheets. The political impact of cleaning up the (economic) system is only secondary to him," said Martin Poliacik, a deputy in the SaS party and co-author of its programme.

Born in what is now Slovakia, which split from the Czech Republic in 1993, Sulik fled through former Yugoslavia to West Germany with his family in 1980. He returned in 1991 after the fall of communism, founded a company selling fax and copy machines and began studying tax reform in 1998.

Five years later a reformist government adopted the plan that Sulik adapted from his master's thesis to introduce a 19 percent flat tax. The plan, which came into force in 2004, raised budget revenues by reducing tax evasion.

He created the SaS party ahead of elections last year, winning 12 percent of the vote on a pledge to spare Slovak taxpayers from bailing out Greece.

CELEBRITY

Since taking up the anti-bailout banner, Sulik has won wide celebrity in his former home Germany, where he often remarks that 70 percent of the population is against rescuing Greece and other so-called profligate states.

Critics say the bespectacled 43-year-old, often featured in German and British media, has been emboldened by his sudden rise to fame, which they say makes it difficult to compromise with his ruling partners or back down from his position on the EFSF.

"Because of all the sudden attention he got, it was like he became a drug addict where he said 'wow, I am in every tabloid and newspaper in England and I'm special in Germany', where he was once an unknown emigre," said Samuel Abraham, an independent political analyst.

Polls have shown his party's popularity rising but his stance has also angered his coalition partners and threatened the government with collapse.

Now Sulik is campaigning across the country of 5.4 million, which adopted the euro in 2009, talking with small groups about why Slovaks should not have to save Greece or Italy.

A worker with an average salary in Germany will have to work just 120 hours to pay for his contribution to the euro zone's EFSF safety net, he says. A Slovak -- whose wages average 780 euros, or just a tad over Greece's minimum -- must work 300.

In Italy, he contests, 1,000 lawmakers cost the state 25 billion euros a year and 2 percent of its population are politicians, versus just half a percent for Slovakia. Rome could sell its 250,000 tonnes of gold reserves or 500 billion euros of state assets if runs into trouble.

There is a clear worry among Slovaks of what will come if their country blocks the expansion of the EFSF. One questioner asked if Sulik had an alternative and he said the only option was to reject the EFSF altogether.

"Countries that don't meet their commitments must go bankrupt. They will be forced to save," he said. (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)