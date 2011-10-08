BRATISLAVA Oct 8 Slovakia's junior government Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, whose opposition to activating a stronger euro zone rescue fund has put the deal at risk, said on Saturday it would continue to seek compromise with its ruling partners, agency SITA reported.

SaS party head Richard Sulik has offered to change his stance and support expanding the European Financial Stability Facility in an Oct. 11 parliamentary vote if his ruling partners agree to seek an opt-out of a permanent European bailout fund and meet other demands.

Following a rejection of that proposal by Prime Minister Iveta Radicova, Sulik said he was still willing to negotiate and a solution was possible.

"We will negotiate and we may find a solution. We are ready to retreat from certain positions," Slovak agency SITA quoted Sulik as saying. (Reporting by Martin Santa)